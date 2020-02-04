Iowa’s status as a presidential trend-setter was under siege Tuesday, a day after a night of no returns.
The Iowa Democratic Party reported severe technical and reporting problems Monday night, delaying the release of caucus results in a year when the party set out to demystify the process.
Incomplete data finally released by the Iowa Democratic Party late Tuesday afternoon showed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead. The tally of state delegate equivalents shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing.
The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties. It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.
In Pottawattamie County — home of Council Bluffs — reports were in from 24 of 40 precincts. Sanders had 26.8% of the state delegate equivalents, Buttigieg had 25.1%, Warren 18.2% and Klobuchar 13%.
Criticism of the Iowa caucuses had been growing in recent years, with critics calling the state too white and too rural, and its process too complex.
There’s a real chance that Iowa's first-in-the-nation status will get a closer look given national party anger over what happened, said Paul Landow, a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“It’s a big black eye for Iowa, and it has the potential of diminishing their role as the first presidential selectors in the country,” said Landow, who has worked in Democratic politics.
Many political observers criticize caucus states, including Iowa and Nevada, because they say the process reflects the will of activists, not the wider electorate.
The biggest benefit of caucuses, observers say, is how the face-to-face nature of politics gives lesser-known, lesser-funded candidates a chance to gain traction.
Instead of thinning the herd of Democratic contenders, Iowa’s traditional role in the race, the lack of results handed Trump an excuse for a potent 5:30 a.m. tweet.
“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” Trump tweeted, saying only he can claim a big victory in the state on Monday. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country.”
It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition! https://t.co/bX3FLvua1C— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020
Trump later said the problem wasn't the state of Iowa, but rather the "Do Nothing Democrats."
The Iowa Republican Party displayed some solidarity with their Democratic counterparts, issuing a statement defending the need to get the caucus results right, rather than fast.
Republicans and Democrats in Iowa agree on the importance of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses to local businesses and the state’s prominence on an international stage.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said the state must fight to remain first after a mobile app created to compile and report caucus results malfunctioned due to a “coding issue,” delaying the count.
“We’re going to have to go out there and lobby for it like we do every single year. This will be no different,” she told reporters.
Democrats and Republicans must work together as they did after the 2012 caucuses when Republicans named Mitt Romney the winner caucus night only to discover later that Rick Santorum had a few more votes, she said.
“We brought everybody together and really did a thorough evaluation and what can we do different and how can we be prepared so I think that is something that the two parties can sit down and take a look at,” she said.
Des Moines-area economic development experts calculate the impact of the 2020 caucuses in the metro area at around $11.3 million, along with spending that goes statewide.
Iowa’s Republican National Committeeman Steve Scheffler has spent years on the front lines of the battle to keep the state’s first-in-the-nation status.
After all, he’s been on the RNC Rules Committee since 2008.
“It’s always challenging because you’ve got other states that think maybe they could do a better job,” Scheffler said. “It goes with the territory.”
He said party leaders will continue to make the case that small states like Iowa do a better job of vetting candidates than California or New York, where the contest would be based on which candidate had the largest advertising budget.
While he acknowledged the grief Iowa Democrats were receiving across social media on Tuesday, Scheffler declined to criticize his counterparts on the other side.
“Iowa does a good job of vetting these candidates, and we just need to give the Democrats a little time to figure it out,” Scheffler said. “Hopefully they’ll get it figured out by the end of the day.”
The Iowa Democratic Party urged calm while it double-checks data from precinct leaders and makes sure the electronic results match the actual caucus site counts.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” said Troy Price, chairman for the Iowa Democrats, in a statement Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
