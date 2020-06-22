Parents and students in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools learned more Monday about their district’s plans for reopening school in the fall.
District officials said they plan to start school as scheduled with kids and teachers in classrooms.
“Right now, our expectation is Aug. 11, all kids, all grade levels, every day,” Superintendent Andy Rikli said.
But officials also took action to prepare for possible closures because of COVID-19.
School board members approved $1.5 million in technology spending Monday, including the purchase of 4,820 Chromebook laptop computers that could be used if health conditions require buildings to close.
One question still to be decided is whether masks would be required for the district’s students and staff.
Rikli said the district faces a “conundrum.” Whatever is decided, some parents won’t be happy, he said.
He said there’s no doubt health experts have concluded that masks prevent disease spread.
“However, we also know that it touches on deeply personal choices that parents and families may have,” Rikli said. “I don’t believe we are at a point in a district where we are going to say everyone — students, staff and everyone — must wear masks, in spite of what the science says.”
He said district officials will continue to talk with health officials and will try to be flexible while safeguarding the well-being. of students and staff.
The laptop computers are for high school students.
School board members also approved buying 1,300 iPads for elementary schools to replace aging equipment and increase the number available.
The district is buying the computers with the help of a $375,000 Facebook grant.
Last school year, the district did not have a one-to-one ratio of portable computers to students. When the pandemic triggered school closings in March, district officials had to scramble to determine if every student had a device with access to the Internet.
The purchase gives the district enough computers to implement a one-to-one policy at the district’s two high schools, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South.
District spokeswoman Annette Eyman said the district hasn’t decided whether to adopt such a policy allowing students to take those computers home for homework and online research.
Other metro area districts have purchased portable computers to prepare for potential distance learning next school year.
The Omaha Public Schools board approved the purchase of about 54,400 iPads for all OPS students, a $27.6 million purchase. That cost includes the iPads, which have cellular data capability, and cases.
The Ralston Public Schools has purchased Chromebook laptops for students in grades 7 through 12. The devices cost about $400 apiece.
David Andreason, 2, receives a measles vaccination during a free clinic at Jackson School in 1972. The free shots were available to youngsters through 10 years old. Howard Hansen, a staff member of the Omaha City-County Health Department, held the boy. The high-pressure gun shot vaccine through the skin.
Gregory Gonyea, 5, receives a rubella inoculation in 1970 at an immunization clinic at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In spite of a worried look at the inoculation gun, Gonyea later said the shot "didn't really hurt but it sure scared me."
Lisa Steimer, 9, gets a shot in the arm at Westgate School in 1975. The Nebraska and Omaha-Douglas County Health Departments staged free measles clinics in schools after reported cases reached epidemic levels.
Creighton University law student Tony Davis presents his measles certificate to gain entry to the Law College building in 1990. Assistant dean David Paul and his secretary, Paulette Sheridan, staff the checkpoint.
Nurse Susan Lampe gives a shot to Tom Deignan, 13, an eighth-grader at Millard North Middle School, during a measles reimmunization clinic at the school in 1989.Two cases of measles had been diagnosed among the school's students. The health department held the clinic for students who had received the measles vaccine before they were 15 months old.
Elwin Taylor, an employee of the Omaha City-County Health Department, clowns with the vaccine jet injector gun during a 1972 immunization effort at Walnut Hill School in Omaha. Facing off with him is Kevin Hartzell, 5. He was one of 897 youngsters to be immunized against red measles and rubella at the school.
Michala D'Ercole, a freshman at the College of St. Mary, gets a dose of the measles vaccine in 1990. College freshmen and seventh-graders were targeted for immunization under a county effort. Patricia Walkemeyer, a nurse from the Methodist College of Nursing, does the honors.
Nursing student Kim Kowalski gives a measles shot to John Gaughn of Las Vegas during a 1989 inoculation effort at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Free shots were offered to university students after a confirmed case was reported in a 20-year-old student living in a residence hall.
At a voluntary measles immunization clinic at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1989, nursing student Celeste Lentz inoculates Katie Beans, a student from Omaha. After two confirmed cases in the Abel Hall dormitory, health officials pondered mandatory vaccinations to curb the disease's spread.
