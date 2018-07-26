The federal judge from Nebraska known for controversial blog posts has once again caught the Internet's ire.
Over the weekend, Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf reacted to comments made by a group of current and former law clerks. The group, Law Clerks for Workplace Accountability, was formed in response to reports of harassment within the federal judiciary, according to its website.
Kopf tweeted a quote about the group and then added: "New Spanish Inquisition by SJWs (social justice warriors)? Thank goodness for Article III." The tweet included an illustration of a man on a rack.
Article III of the Constitution says judges will hold office "during good behavior" and will be compensated for their services.
"My tweet generated near universal condemnation," Kopf wrote in a subsequent blog post.
As of Thursday, the tweet had 123 replies. Most were negative.
The group, which lists eight current and recent female law clerks on its website, states it formed to help ensure the federal judiciary "provides a safe workplace environment."
In June, a report, written by a group formed at the request of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, was released examining the judiciary's policies on sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct.
Roberts had promised a review of standards of conduct and procedures for dealing with inappropriate behavior in December, the same month that 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski retired following accusations by women, including former law clerks, that he had touched them inappropriately, made lewd comments and shown them pornography.
The report, prepared by a working group of judges and judiciary officials, found that inappropriate conduct in the federal judiciary is “not pervasive” but also “not limited to a few isolated instances.”
The working group wrote that of “the inappropriate behavior that does occur, incivility, disrespect, or crude behavior is more common than sexual harassment.” The group offered more than 20 recommendations for further action.
Law Clerks for Workplace Accountability wrote a response to the report. It praised some aspects but also offered suggestions, such as soliciting input from law clerks, creating a more robust national reporting mechanism and making sure circuits and districts apply the recommendations uniformly.
In one of his tweets, Kopf offered to write a critique of the law clerks' response. In a post published Wednesday on a criminal defense blog, Kopf wrote "My Short Response To The Response."
Kopf declined an interview request by The World-Herald. But, in the blog post, Kopf questioned why the law clerks should be allowed to participate in the process more than other stakeholders and asked why more investigation is needed into the alleged actions of Kozinski.
"In short, I resist with every fiber of my being the unnecessary spilling of more blood," Kopf wrote. "L’affaire Kozinski has done enough harm to the federal judiciary. We don’t need to autopsy the corpse to understand the evident disease."
But the judge also acknowledged some of the criticism his tweets received.
"I have been told by people I admire and trust that my tweet and related responses on Twitter 'lacked nuance,' 'were inartful,' or appeared to 'punch down,'" Kopf wrote. "I accept those criticisms and apologize for my errors."
From February 2013 until July 2015 the judge had a blog called "Hercules and the Umpire" in which Kopf described his job as a federal trial judge.
He once suggested that Congress "go to hell" over a budget stalemate that threatened to shut down the government.
In another post he described himself as a dirty old man for leering at a young female attorney and then told her to tone down her fashion choices or risk being called “an ignorant slut behind your back.”
He also said Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz wasn't fit to hold office because of his statements about the judiciary. A George Washington University law professor called out Kopf, saying the judge had violated a conduct rule that prohibits judges from opposing or endorsing political candidates.
Kopf later apologized.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
