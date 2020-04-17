The Omaha Public Power District board is waiving late fees and extending its moratorium on disconnections in response to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus.

Both the late fee waiver and the moratorium will last until 30 days after the expiration of the last directed health measure of any of the 13 counties within the utility's service territory. Previously, the moratorium expired April 30.

OPPD also has waived the income eligibility limits for its Energy Assistance Program.

The utility asks that customers make payment arrangements if they risk falling behind on their bills. Call 402-536-4131 in the Omaha area or toll-free 1-877-536-4131 outside of Omaha. OPPD also will help customers connect to community assistance.

For business customers, the utility has launched a new Business Energy Advisor website, OPPD.bizenergyadvisor.com. The site offers tips on savings.

