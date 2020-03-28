Candace Gregory and other employees of the Open Door Mission were already awake and working at 6 a.m. Saturday, while downtown Omaha, and most of the rest of the city, was quiet.

The Open Door Mission organized a drive-thru delivery service Saturday morning for food, diapers and toiletries.

Gregory said more than 100 large pallets of food, from frozen pizza to fresh fruits, were unloaded and put into residents' trunks as they drove through. Residents were asked to stay in their vehicles for their own safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority is to provide quality and safe care for those experiencing homelessness," Gregory said.

The drive-thru service was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. but vehicles started lining up at about 7 a.m on Locust Street from 13th to 21st Streets and along Abbott Drive leading to the main location.

The next drive-thru service will be on April 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

About 30 staff members worked at the food drive, Gregory said.

Usually, the organization has hundreds of volunteers to help out, Gregory said. But because of concerns about COVID-19, the organization suspended its volunteer program because of social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gregory said she now relies on 72 full-time staff to keep the mission's programs running, such as providing about 250 meals for kids who are staying home from school. The Open Door Mission serves about 1,000 people a day in its homeless prevention programs.

Regardless of the hectic morning and a shortage of volunteers, Gregory said the goal of the drive is to assist those struggling to find their next meal or to pay their bills.

"If I can help them supplement their income, then it's a win-win for us and the community," she said.