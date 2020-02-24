At least one of the rifle-toting men testified before the Judiciary Committee holding his weapon.
Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who introduced one of the bills, said she was "traumatized" by the open display of guns at the Capitol, and felt that the show of guns was intimidating to senators and those seeking to testify.
"People have a right to be heard. They don't have a right to intimidate," Cavanaugh said.
By law, concealed carry of firearms in the State Capitol is prohibited because the building contains a courtroom — the courtrooms of the Nebraska Supreme Court and State Court of Appeals. But state law also allows people to openly carry firearms.
Bob Ripley, the Capitol administrator, said open carry is allowed in the State Capitol because it's allowed by state law.
"Our security staff was well aware well in advance that these bills were being heard, and there was a high likelihood that people would appear with weapons in tow," Ripley said. "They were prepared for events that occurred that day."
Both Scheer and Sen. Mike Hilgers, who heads the Legislature's Executive Board, said they were reviewing the rules and laws concerning open carry of firearms to determine what, if anything, can be done. Signs and props are generally not allowed when someone testifies before a legislative committee.
During floor debate Monday, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer said that it was unfair to limit testimony on the gun bills to 1½ minutes because it denied "the second house" the opportunity to be fully heard.
"To be ignored is probably the worst thing we can do," said Brewer, a leading gun rights legislator. He said the restriction angered some people.
"I don't think there was a need to bring a gun into the building," he added. "But it is their right to do that."
In addition, Brewer said, gun-rights advocates will "stand their ground" if restrictions are proposed.
Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, who presided over the gun bill hearings on Friday, said he limited testimony to 1½ minutes, rather than the customary three minutes, because hundreds of people raised their hands to express interest in testifying. Allowing everyone three minutes would have extended the public hearings past midnight, Lathrop said.
"It had nothing to do with how I regard the topic," he said, responding to an assertion by Brewer that the restrictions were imposed because of the Judiciary Committee's views on gun rights.
The public hearings concluded before 6 p.m. Friday. Lathrop said that many testifiers apparently decided to leave rather than wait for their turn to comment on the gun control proposals.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
