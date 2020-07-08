One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition early Wednesday following a shooting near 69th and Ida Streets. 

Police were called to the house at 6911 N. 65th St. at 3:30 a.m. for a shooting, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. Medics were trying to revive the shooting victim with CPR while en route to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Police reported at least eight shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend. Eleven people were injured, including the city's 17th homicide, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest for a shooting. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

