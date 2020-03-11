One person taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition early Wednesday following a shooting near 60th and Fort Streets.
Police were called to 6110 Camden Ave. at 3:51 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located someone suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance.
The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.