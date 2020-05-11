One person was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday night following a shooting near 46th Street and Ames Avenue.
A dispatcher for Douglas County 911 said the person was transported in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police were called to the area for a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m.
Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information received in a shooting arrest.
