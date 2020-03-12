One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Thursday following a shooting in North Omaha.
Officers were called to 4136 Ohio St. at 1 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Police located a person injured by gunfire, who was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
