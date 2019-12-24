One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in north Omaha.
Police were called to the scene about 2:40 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The name of the person who was killed is being withheld pending notification of family.
Sorensen Parkway was closed in both directions during the crash investigation. The eastbound lanes reopened at 6:15 a.m. and the westbound lanes reopened at 7 a.m.
