One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday night following a shooting in north Omaha.
Police were called to a home near 34th Avenue and Ruggles Street at 11:01 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located a person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.
Police have not released the person's name or announced any arrests.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.
