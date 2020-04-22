Bellevue police

One person was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday after a vehicle crashed in Bellevue home. 

The crash occurred about 1:10 a.m., according to a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher. Police have not identified the name of the deceased.

The house is near 48th Street and Bernadette Avenue. Sarpy County's 911 Twitter account said 48th Street was closed between Aspen Drive and Bernadette Avenue during the investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867). 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

