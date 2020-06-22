One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Monday morning following a one-vehicle crash near the Mormon Bridge.

The crash occurred beneath the bridge on McKinley Road about 6:45 a.m., according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The injured person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. 

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the driver and sole occupant pinned inside the vehicle. The Jaws of Life were used to extricate the driver.

Omaha police accident investigators were called to the scene. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

