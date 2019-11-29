A crash involving multiple vehicles resulted Thursday night in one death, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office reported.
The five-vehicle wreck occurred at 6:19 p.m. on Highway 77 west of Wahoo.
A report from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office states that four passenger vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer truck were northbound. The press release says one driver got out of his car to check on another driver.
At that point the approaching truck went out of control on an icy viaduct, or bridge-like structure. The truck jackknifed and struck the viaduct.
The person who had been walking, according to the press release, was thrown from the viaduct. The press release is not clear on whether the person who was walking or the truck driver was injured, because it refers to both as "the driver," but was likely the person walking.
The injured person was taken to Saunders Medical Center, then to Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries. The name of the person is being withheld until relatives are notified.
