20181217_new_commuting_pic1

Omaha traffic is getting worse. Interstate 80 in Omaha is one route experiencing more congestion.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Now for your latest evidence that Omaha traffic is getting worse.

Commuters in the Omaha metro area lose 38 hours a year stuck in traffic, according to a new study compiled by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. That’s nine more wasted hours than Omaha drivers experienced a decade ago.

When you add up all the time Omahans lose to traffic congestion, it comes out to 19 million hours of delay annually — up from 9.7 million in 2000, the institute found.

The study, which tracks numbers as recent as 2017, is just the latest data to highlight the metro's worsening traffic.

In December, the U.S. Census Bureau found that Douglas County’s average travel time to work is creeping toward the 20-minute mark. It measured 19.3 minutes on average in the time period from 2013 to 2017, compared to 18.6 minutes in the 5-year period before that.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

The Census Bureau also found that Douglas and Sarpy Counties have 59,000 more commuters who take a car to work compared with 10 years ago.

In June, TomTom International BV, the location tech company, found that the Omaha metro area has a congestion level of 14 percent -- meaning trips take 14% longer than they would without traffic congestion.

The evening rush hour drive, TomTom found, takes 33% longer than it should.

Other traffic tidbits from Texas A&M:

The Omaha metro ranks 80th among the 101 largest metro areas in its annual delay per commuter. Among other medium-sized metros, Omaha ranks with Allentown, Pennsylvania, and McAllen, Texas, located on the southern border. It's just ahead of Akron, Ohio, and Wichita, Kansas.

The Omaha metro is shifting toward more freeway travel over driving on arterial streets, or the main local streets. For decades, the travel pattern leaned toward driving on main streets, according to the institute's data. But in the last few years, the number of freeway miles traveled pushed ahead.

We have 2.2 total rush hours.

All that sitting in traffic wastes 8.4 million gallons of gas total, or 17 gallons per commuter.

That lost time and gas equates to an annual cost of $616 per auto commuter.

Omaha streets and how they got their names

Omaha's roads have a wide variety of stories behind how they got their names. Some are official street names, while others are commemorative street names honoring notable citizens. Sources: Douglas County Historical Society, World-Herald archives

1 of 27

Jeff Robb dives into data for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @jeffreyrobb. Phone: 402-444-1128.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area