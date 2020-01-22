Because of the snow that fell overnight and the conditions of the roads, several school districts across the Omaha metropolitan area, southeast Nebraska and western Iowa have canceled Wednesday classes.
Omaha Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools and the Elkhorn Public Schools all have canceled classes for Wednesday. Also closed are Omaha Catholic Schools, Brownell-Talbot and Friedel Jewish Academy in Omaha.
Other school closings include Council Bluffs Community Schools, Bennington Public Schools, Springfield Platteview Schools, Plattsmouth Community Schools and St. John the Baptist in Plattsmouth. Fremont Public Schools and Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont and Louisville Public Schools also are closed.
The Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administrative Center will open at its regularly scheduled time. Watch omaha.com for more school closings and weather updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.