Omaha police said Wednesday that officers are investigating the death of a woman found in the Old Mill area as a homicide.
The woman was identified as Andrea Georgeson, 41.
Officers were called to 711 N. 108th Court just after 4:25 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down inside a vehicle. Investigators found Georgeson in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Omaha Fire Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
