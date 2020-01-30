Two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection with a break-in at an Omaha car lot that resulted in the theft of $10,000 cash and thousands of dollars of damage to vehicles.
The break-in at Divine Auto Sales near 72nd and Maple Streets occurred Tuesday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Nine vehicles were damaged, several wireless remotes were taken and $10,000 was stolen, according to a police report. A 2004 Acura MDX that was left running appears to have been used to crash into other vehicles.
Owner Sarah Alexis said Thursday that some of the vehicles may have to be totaled. She estimated damages could be as high as $100,000.
Officers went to the lot after locating a 2016 Nissan Altima parked near 72nd and Jackson Streets with multiple sets of wireless remotes inside. They determined the Nissan had been stolen from Divine Auto Sales.
At the car lot, officers found a window to the business had been broken and left partly open. Surveillance video captured the break-in before the camera was disabled, police said.
"I appreciate the Omaha Police Department for all they did," Alexis said. "They worked very hard to help us get back (the wireless remotes). Now, we'll go forward and try to get our business back on track."
