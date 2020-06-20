A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after colliding with a car and being hit by another on an I-80 ramp near 108th Street.

Saw Htoo of Omaha was driving eastbound on the ramp when he was struck from behind by a car and was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the Omaha Police Department. The motorcyclist was lying on the road and was struck by a pickup, which had slowed to go around the two other vehicles.

Htoo was transported to Bergan Mercy Medical Center after the collision, which happened just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Both drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured, according to the police, and the roadway was reopened just before 5 a.m.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email