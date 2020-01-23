An Omaha man who stalked and threatened a woman for 20 years, has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison.

Craig Niedbalski, 61, met the woman at a Catholic singles club in Omaha about 1986, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly's office. Several years later, beginning in the mid-1990s, he began sending the woman threatening and sexually explicit letters and postcards involving her and her family, according to Kelly's office.

The woman reported the letters and postcards to police. She also filed civil lawsuits and protection orders in an attempt to stop his threats.

Niedbalski repeatedly denied responsibility. The U.S. Post Office was finally able to prove his guilt with evidence obtained from an improvised explosive device, IED, that Niedbalski mailed in 2018, according to Kelly's office.

The IED consisted of a mobile phone connected by tape and wire to a galvanized steel pipe containing a pyrotechnic mixture. The pipe bomb was incomplete, but properly packaged and ignited, it could have exploded, according to Kelly's office.

Using forensics, the Postal Inspection Service confirmed that the postage label on the IED's envelope matched images of postage labels that Niedbalski had saved in his digital devices.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Niedbalski to the prison term plus three years of probation. There is no parole in the federal system.

In a statement, Kelly commended the postal service for its investigation. He also noted that the sentence was above the advisory guidelines, which "should be a warning to those who stalk and terrorize others."

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

