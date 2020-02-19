A 27-year-old Omaha man was unintentionally shot Tuesday night by a friend playing with a handgun, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to 4721 N. 66th St. shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Per Kaw with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. 

Investigators determined that Kaw was with a group of friends playing with a gun when it went off. Ler Shee, 23, who was handling the gun when it discharged, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a financial transaction device. 

The incident occurred less than a week after a 14-year-old Omaha boy unintentionally shot and killed his 15-year-old friend while cleaning a 9 mm handgun in his home near 35th and Hamilton Streets. Jesus Jimenez Solis was charged with manslaughter in Douglas County Juvenile Court in connection with the death of Sylas Lieb. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started