A 27-year-old Omaha man was unintentionally shot Tuesday night by a friend playing with a handgun, police said Wednesday.
Officers were called to 4721 N. 66th St. shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Per Kaw with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Investigators determined that Kaw was with a group of friends playing with a gun when it went off. Ler Shee, 23, who was handling the gun when it discharged, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a financial transaction device.
The incident occurred less than a week after a 14-year-old Omaha boy unintentionally shot and killed his 15-year-old friend while cleaning a 9 mm handgun in his home near 35th and Hamilton Streets. Jesus Jimenez Solis was charged with manslaughter in Douglas County Juvenile Court in connection with the death of Sylas Lieb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.