An Omaha man suffered a gunshot wound that also destroyed his cellphone Tuesday when he inadvertently fired his handgun.
The 22-year-old told police that he was trying to remove the slide on his Glock model 27 about 4:30 p.m. when he accidentally pulled the trigger. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.
The man, who lives near 39th Street and Kansas Avenue, said he had been careful to remove the magazine but didn't realize a round was in the chamber. When the gun went off, the bullet went through his cellphone before entering the upper portion of his left leg.
