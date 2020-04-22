An Omaha man suffered a gunshot wound that also destroyed his cellphone Tuesday when he inadvertently fired his handgun. 

The 22-year-old told police that he was trying to remove the slide on his Glock model 27 about 4:30 p.m. when he accidentally pulled the trigger. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The man, who lives near 39th Street and Kansas Avenue, said he had been careful to remove the magazine but didn't realize a round was in the chamber. When the gun went off, the bullet went through his cellphone before entering the upper portion of his left leg.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

