Steven D. Conley of Omaha died Monday in a crash just west of 168th Street and West Dodge Road.
The crash was reported about 4 p.m.
Witnesses told police that Conley was traveling west on West Dodge Road when his Kia Sportage veered off the road and struck an overhead sign support.
Passers-by pulled Conley, 70, out of the Kia as it caught fire, police said.
He was given CPR but died at the scene, police said.
