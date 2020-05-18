Steven D. Conley of Omaha died Monday in a crash just west of 168th Street and West Dodge Road.

The crash was reported about 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police that Conley was traveling west on West Dodge Road when his Kia Sportage veered off the road and struck an overhead sign support.

Passers-by pulled Conley, 70, out of the Kia as it caught fire, police said.

He was given CPR but died at the scene, police said.

