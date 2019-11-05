A resident of a home near 25th and Spaulding Streets was displaced Monday night when a fire destroyed the home.
Firefighters reported smoke and flames when they arrived at 2506 Spaulding St. shortly after 11 p.m. Fire crews used defensive tactics to knock down the flames, but the two-story house, valued at $21,900, was deemed a total loss, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.
The fire was difficult to reach "due to hoarder conditions" inside, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental because the resident was burning wood to heat the residence.
A Red Cross representative was on the scene to help the person with alternative housing.
Spaulding is six blocks south of Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.