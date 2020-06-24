A captain with the Omaha Fire Department was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering from possible heat exhaustion while at a fire near 24th and Lake Streets.

The captain was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was still being evaluated as of Wednesday afternoon but was in stable condition, according to Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

The fire at 2505 Lake St. was reported about 11:45 a.m. The cause of the fire was incendiary in nature, according to the Fire Department. No arrests have been made. 

The building is a former Safeway store that closed after riots in 1967 and 1968. It reopened in 1983 as the Business and Technology Center but now appears to be vacant.

The captain is a 21-year veteran of the Omaha Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-3479.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

