An Omaha firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday after becoming unsteady during a fire near 24th and Lake Streets.
The firefighter was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Witnesses at the scene said the firefighter was placed on a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance.
The fire at 2505 Lake St. was reported about 11:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building is a former Safeway store that closed following riots in 1967 and 1968. It reopened in 1983 as the Business and Technology Center but now appears to be vacant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.