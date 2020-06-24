An Omaha firefighter was taken to a hospital Wednesday after becoming unsteady during a fire near 24th and Lake Streets. 

The firefighter was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Witnesses at the scene said the firefighter was placed on a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance. 

The fire at 2505 Lake St. was reported about 11:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The building is a former Safeway store that closed following riots in 1967 and 1968. It reopened in 1983 as the Business and Technology Center but now appears to be vacant. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email