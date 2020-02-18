THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls has entered the race for the Nebraska Legislature.
Pahls on Tuesday filed to run for west Omaha's District 31 seat, which he held from 2005 to 2013. He's currently serving his second term on the City Council, representing southwest Omaha.
A former Millard Public Schools principal and administrator, Pahls, 76, said in a phone interview that the Legislature needs to ensure that all Nebraska students benefit equally from tax dollars. And schools, he said, must be held accountable for the results they produce.
Pahls also spoke of examining "the total (tax) structure" in the state, including scrutinizing tax exemptions and finding ways to provide property tax relief.
"We need to be fair to everyone, not just to certain groups of people," he said.
Boosting tax incentives for businesses will lead to a crop of better job opportunities, he said.
Pahls ended his previous stint in the state Legislature as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance committee. He said he's proud that the committee's work helped maintain Nebraska's status as an insurance-friendly state.
Pahls could face a young, eager former educator in the race for the District 31 seat. Tim Royers, a Millard West High School social studies teacher and debate coach, filed to run for the seat in 2019.
The current officeholder, State Sen. Rick Kolowski, is term limited.
Two other people — Alexander Martin and Mark Gruenewald — also have filed for the District 31 seat.
