Ko Meh and 3-year-old Juliet Ko stand in the shade near their unit at the Yale Park Apartments. Nearly a year after 500 tenants, all Myanmar refugees, were forced to evacuate from the apartments, people are starting to reoccupy units that have been given the thumbs-up by city inspectors.
Yale Park landlord Kay Anderson, center, with inspectors on Sept. 21, 2018, the day after the property was evacuated.
THE WORLD-HERALD
On the eve of the City of Omaha’s criminal trial against the landlord of the Yale Park Apartments, a judge ruled that the search warrant used to inspect the complex last year was invalid, meaning that evidence of code violations gathered during the inspections cannot be used in court.
Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg ruled in favor of landlord Kay Anderson on Monday, granting his lawyer’s motion to quash and exclude all evidence tied to the Sept. 20, 2018, inspections that resulted in a mass evacuation of the 100-unit apartment complex near 34th Avenue and Lake Street. That includes photos, notes and any testimony regarding code violations that inspectors discovered.
“This guy really got treated wrongly and contrary to the Constitution and the laws,” said Jason Bruno, Anderson’s attorney. “He got a lot of vindication.”
His trial was scheduled to start Tuesday morning and will now be delayed as the city appeals Forsberg’s ruling, according to Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse.
The ruling deals a major blow to the city’s case against Anderson. The city charged him with 94 misdemeanors for violating city building codes and not making repairs at the apartments quickly enough.
Each count carries the possibility of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
“We disagree with the ruling, and we’re going to appeal it,” Kuhse said Monday afternoon. “I believe we’ll prevail on appeal and we will go from there.”
Building inspectors descended on Yale Park last year after receiving dozens of complaints about living conditions at the property, then home to 500 refugee tenants from Myanmar. The city inspectors found gas leaks, bedbug infestations, leaky ceilings and mold and ordered the complex shut down. All 500 tenants were displaced.
He oversees the apartments through a Utah-based limited liability company, AB Realty.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below as the city of Omaha moves Thursday to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. "When I call the landlord, the landlord says 'tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,' " said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, right argues with Preston love during an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
City of Omaha housing inspectors descended Sept. 20 on a north Omaha apartment complex to inspect units and potentially remove and relocate up to 500 refugees from Myanmar.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below as the city of Omaha moves Thursday to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. “When I call the landlord, the landlord says ‘tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ ” said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below at the Yale Park Apartments.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inspectors in protective suits enter the Yale Park Apartments Thursday.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman sits on a doorstep and watches as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Then Lwin talks with interpreters as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman watches while inspectors work their way Thursday through the Yale Park Apartments complex.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inspectors find wood crumbling under a sink at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sin Maung talks with an interpreter outside his apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inspectors work their way through the Yale Park Apartments, where many front yards have been turned into gardens.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ta Ayea Ayea peeks from her doorway as the city of Omaha inspects the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Henry Her 3, watches inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Henry Her 3, caught between cultures while watching inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Roaches are trapped in tape placed high on the wall of an apartment.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Complex owners Kay Anderson, left, and wife Janae Anderson talk with the media after the city of Omaha showed up Thursday morning to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
City officials gather to begin the inspection as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Oetter, a mechanical inspector for the city, examines an apartment's heating/cooling system as the city of Omaha inspects the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A city inspector notes an egress window surrounded by a well without a ladder at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A kitchen sink is rusted through at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
An inspector checks under kitchen cabinets in the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Inspectors look through an apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Complex owner Kay Anderson speaks to the media Thursday with tenant Eh Htoo, in blue, looking on.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert watches as complex owner Kay Anderson, right, explains himself to the media on Thursday.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Anderson, flanked by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Franklin Thompson, director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, in September.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabriella Ayea, 4, with mom, Ta Ayea Ayea, sit on their couch while inspectors comb through their apartment.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yale Park Apartments complex owner Kay Anderson is pushed away from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, in green, after they both tried to take the podium at a press conference Thursday.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Resident Eh Htoo talks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A hole in a bathroom wall and baseboard inside one of the apartments at Yale Park Apartments.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tape high on a wall is filled with bugs at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Resident Eh Htoo speaks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Families greet kids when the get off the school bus at Yale Park Thursday evening.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Fanslau assistant city planning director addresses the media Thursday afternoon.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Lane, chief city housing inspector, addresses the media Thursday.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joanie Poore with Lutheran Family Services addresses the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, listens as Ben Gray, right, talks about Omaha's problem landlords at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, right argues with Preston love during an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents carry their belongings, headed for the bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents carry their belongings to a car Thursday evening after the city of Omaha shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents board a bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The judge said the city never tried to obtain Anderson’s consent to inspect his property.
Nebraska law requires that warrants for property inspections “shall be issued only upon showing that consent to entry for inspection purposes has been refused. In emergency situations neither consent nor a warrant shall be required.”
After receiving the housing complaints from Yale Park residents, collected with the help of refugee advocacy group Restoring Dignity, the city asked a Douglas County judge for a warrant so inspectors could enter the property.
According to Bruno’s motion, the affidavit that the city’s chief housing inspector, Scott Lane, filed with the court indicated that the city hadn’t received Anderson’s permission to let inspectors in.
But during a deposition, Lane admitted that the city hadn’t asked Anderson, according to court documents.
Lane was asked: “At any point prior to September 20, 2018, were you refused access to inspect the Yale Park Apartments or any of the apartments by Mr. Anderson?”
Lane replied, “I was not.”
“So you were not refused?”
Lane: “Correct, because we never asked.”
In his ruling, Forsberg said that the inspection warrant was invalid and that the original affidavit contained several misstatements.
“To determine that a city could file an affidavit and application with false and unfounded allegations to gain access to a landlord’s property without the property owner having any ability to resist or challenge the allegation appears to be a de facto warrantless search,” Forsberg wrote. “Warrantless searches have been met with specific disfavor by our courts as a violation of the Fourth Amendment,” which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
City officials have consistently argued that the intervention at Yale Park was a humanitarian effort, spurred by concerns over dangerous and unsanitary living conditions.
Anderson, who also lived at Yale Park with his wife, said his tenants were to blame for some of the problems found.
Congrats to Jason Bruno on winning that ruling.
agree. Mr. Anderson has been drug through the mud and more. Let us ask: 1. Who are the majority of the renters or folks living in those facilities? 2. Who is paying? 3. When refugees or immigrants leave their countries---are dropped on potential landlords---does anybody take the time to A. teach them about hygiene and home upkeep compared to their original countries? b. Work with them to get bus passes or transportation to job interviews? c. Help them with other social and American assimilation needs? It appears everybody just jumped on Anderson and went with it since it fits a certain narrative? Not sure but has our press corps even asked? Nope.
The City got caught taking a shortcut.
Omaha needs some lawyers. GOOD lawyers, not the ones they use now.
The Mayor and good for nothing Ben Gray were doing their best to make a dog and pony show out of nothing and got bit. I hope this guy wins because of how the city of Omaha tried to run him over. What a crock.
