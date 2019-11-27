LINCOLN — An Omaha bakery let its cinnamon rolls do the talking in saying “thanks” for the work of Nebraska’s prison employees.
Tuesday, the J. Skinner Baking Company donated 2,400 packages of frosted rolls and Danish pastry to staff members of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The baked goods were sent to prisons in Omaha, Lincoln and Tecumseh, according to a corrections press release.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said he was amazed by the generosity shown to his agency, which has struggled with staff shortages and the need to work extra overtime hours to fill vacant posts.
“Corrections is a tough business, and the 2,100 people who make up NDCS are working incredibly hard,” Frakes said. “This gift lets them know that the community appreciates their contribution to public safety.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.