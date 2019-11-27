LINCOLN — An Omaha bakery let its cinnamon rolls do the talking in saying “thanks” for the work of Nebraska’s prison employees.

Tuesday, the J. Skinner Baking Company donated 2,400 packages of frosted rolls and Danish pastry to staff members of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The baked goods were sent to prisons in Omaha, Lincoln and Tecumseh, according to a corrections press release.

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said he was amazed by the generosity shown to his agency, which has struggled with staff shortages and the need to work extra overtime hours to fill vacant posts.

“Corrections is a tough business, and the 2,100 people who make up NDCS are working incredibly hard,” Frakes said. “This gift lets them know that the community appreciates their contribution to public safety.”

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription