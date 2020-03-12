The word came down Thursday afternoon while Fred Bender and his Holy Name Men’s Club comrades were sanitizing church hall tables in preparation for another edition of the granddaddy of all Omaha fish frys.
The Archdiocese of Omaha was asking its parishes to cancel all fish fries until further notice. The archdiocese based its decision on a recommendation from the Douglas County Health Department.
That left Bender and company one decision. They canceled this Friday’s Holy Name Fish Fry, joining several parishes that had begun making the same tough choice Wednesday.
“We had made a commitment that we would do whatever the Health Department said,” said Bender, treasurer of the men’s club and Holy Name Fish Fry founder. “We had done our due diligence and we were in contact with the Health Department and the archdiocese. As soon as they said no, we were done.”
It’s rough enough that the coronavirus knocked out the College World Series Thursday; but then it took a big bite out of one of Omaha’s second biggest annual social and cultural happenings, the Lenten fish fry.
It’s unclear how many will still be happening this Friday and beyond, but a lot of parishes and organizations had announced cancellations of fish fries or pasta dinners by Thursday, including St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna, Holy Ghost and St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in South Omaha, St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in North Omaha and one of the biggest, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in West Omaha.
As of early Thursday evening, there were some organizations who were still planning to go ahead with their Lenten dinners Friday.
At All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, Greg Poullos said organizers would put out extra hand sanitizer stations, among other measures, and forge ahead.
“We’re going to take all the precautions we can,” Poullos said.
Gretna American Legion Post 216 leaders considered calling theirs off, but decided at a meeting Wednesday night to continue.
“We’re going to have the fish fry, and we’re going to let the public and our volunteers make their own determination about assessing their their own risk,” said Loren Foged, post commander.
They’ll meet again Monday to decide whether they should continue the next week.
The Knights of Columbus at Mary Our Queen posted on social media Wednesday night that they had made the call based on guidance from their fraternal organization’s national leadership.
“We’re disappointed too, as we love putting these on as much as people enjoy attending,” the Mary Our Queen Knights posted. “It was a difficult choice. But we also know that the more we limit exposure to others, the quicker we all move past this. We would appreciate your heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all who are impacted.”
At St. Patrick in Gretna, fish fry committee member Steven Otto said Knights of Columbus members deliberated and decided Wednesday night to cancel. Most of their menu is gluten-free, which makes them an attractive alternative to people who may have underlying health conditions.
“We don’t want to add to fears, but we also don’t want people to come to enjoy our gluten-free food and then end up contracting the virus when they fall into high-risk categories,” Otto said.
At Our Lady of Lourdes, which served 1,800 people the first Friday of Lent, Larry Eckley noted that fish fries attract a lot of older people, who are considered more vulnerable to coronavirus. Facing an unprecedented threat of an outbreak, OLL decided to call it off, even though they already had the fish, beer and meat for the Wheel of Meat.
At Holy Name, a sanguine Bender was looking at the big picture of trying to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We take the good with the bad, and it’s for the better good for everybody,” he said. “It’s important to contain it. Everybody says the best way to contain it is to control the crowds. . . . I think we’re being pro-active as a country. The fish is in the freezer. Our tables are sanitized. I’ll be sitting at home, but not watching basketball.”
