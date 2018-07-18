Fawns in well

Triplet fawns were rescued in a matter of minutes and scrambled off to find their mother.

 MORGAN BRUMM

Lynn Brumm couldn’t shut out the deer’s cries of distress as she watered her flowers.

She was too scared to investigate, though, afraid that she might find a hurt animal she wouldn’t be able to put out of its misery. Her house on the edge of Seward butts up to Plum Creek, and as many as six deer at a time stroll through her yard each morning and night.

So daughter Morgan volunteered. She sprayed herself to stop the swarms of mosquitoes Monday night and headed back toward the creek. Then Lynn heard her yell.

“Mom, there’s three babies,’’ Morgan shouted.

Three fawns, thought to be only about a week old, had fallen into an old well that sits on the property of a neighbor. It was 8 feet deep and 4 feet wide and was a great place for the Brumms’ kids to play when they were growing up.

The cover had somehow been lost, and the fawns climbed over the lip of the well and landed on the bottom, where they frantically tried to claw their way out to reach their mom. It was the doe who had been crying.

“I was just really surprised,’’ Morgan said. “I didn’t think there would be three of them in there.’’

Lynn Brumm immediately called another neighbor, who lay on his belly and scooped them out, one at a time. That neighbor, who declined to be identified, needed only a few minutes. The fawns then scampered into the woods in search of their mother.

A friend who works at a TV station in Lincoln posted a picture of the fawns in the bottom of the well on Facebook, and Brumm has been amazed at the reaction.

She jokingly called herself the deer whisperer, although she credits her daughter, who will be a sophomore at Concordia University, with the fawns’ rescue. She took the picture.

“Everyone thought it was super cool,’’ Morgan said.

There has been plenty of speculation about how the fawns landed in the well. At first, some thought the mom had given birth there. But some experienced deer hunters said the fawns were too old.

The well has been covered with wood again, and plans are in the works to find a more permanent solution.

Brumm wouldn’t be surprised to see the fawns again. She likes to sit on her back deck and watch the deer walk through her yard.

The fawns are curious and will come up to the edge of her deck before they’re hustled away by their moms.

“You can’t help but be a deer lover if you live where I live,’’ she says. “As long as they stay off the hostas.’’

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

