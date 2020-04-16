Authorities have identified Leslie Flynn as the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in Blair during an armed confrontation with police and Washington County sheriff's deputies.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, said Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Officers entered the residence and were confronted by the 39-year-old, who was armed with a rifle, Barrow said. During the confrontation, Flynn was shot.
He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and later died. No officers were injured in the incident.
The Blair Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident. Three officers have been placed on administrated leave during the investigation.
Nebraska law requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.