Authorities have identified Leslie Flynn as the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in Blair during an armed confrontation with police and Washington County sheriff's deputies.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street shortly before 10 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, said Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Officers entered the residence and were confronted by the 39-year-old, who was armed with a rifle, Barrow said. During the confrontation, Flynn was shot.

He was transported by ambulance to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and later died. No officers were injured in the incident. 

The Blair Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident. Three officers have been placed on administrated leave during the investigation.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury to convene for any in-custody death.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email