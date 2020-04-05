Omaha recorded two homicides on Saturday, including a 38-year-old man who was found shot near 28th and Spencer Streets. 

Police were called to the area in North Omaha just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found Michael L. Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is Omaha's seventh homicide of 2019.  

Earlier Saturday, police said John T. Rexilius, 61, of Omaha, was pronounced dead from stab wounds at a residence in the Little Italy area of Omaha. Officers were called to 617 Pierce St. at 1:40 p.m. to investigate a report of a cutting and found Rexilius dead. 

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.

