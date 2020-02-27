A massive fire erupted Thursday at industrial scale poultry barns west of Bloomfield, Nebraska.
According to images from the Knox County News, one or more barns at the Michael Foods plant were leveled by the fire.
Multiple fire departments and EMTs are on the scene.
No one was hurt, a company spokesman at the scene of the fire told KTIV News, a Sioux City, television station.
The fire began in the late afternoon, according to the Knox County News. Roads to the plant were blocked off by law enforcement, prohibiting unauthorized people from getting within a mile of the plant.
The fire was so intense that a weather service satellite's heat sensors were able to detect the blaze from its orbit 22,236 miles above the Earth, said Corey Mead, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Our GOES-16 satellite is picking up the fire at Michael Foods just west of Bloomfield in Knox Co. Nebraska. Multiple fire departments have been called to assist. #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/sMXhHCbA8U— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 28, 2020
Fire departments on scene included Creighton, Osmond, Wausa and Plainview, though there were others, according to the Knox County News.
Officials said the state fire marshal’s office has already been on scene via a plane looking into the fire.
