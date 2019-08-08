Smoking materials caused a fire that displaced a dozen families early Thursday at an apartment building near 144th Street and West Maple Road in northwest Omaha.
Firefighters were called to the Benz Place apartments at 14011 Manderson Plaza just before 2:30 a.m., according Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department. The first arriving crews reported flames shooting out of the roof and called in a second alarm.
A short time later, the third floor of the building collapsed down to the first floor in the corner of the building where the fire started, Fitzpatrick said. No injuries were reported.
The building, valued at more than $1.4 million, sustained an estimated $750,000 in damage, Fitzpatrick said.
Caitlyn Worden and her fiance Jordan Hollingsworth awoke Thursday to a firefighter knocking on the door. When the couple got outside, they saw flames shooting from the roof of the building.
Worden said she was in shock and it didn't occur to her that her wedding dress for her wedding, which is less than three months away, was still in the apartment. But Hollingsworth remembered, and he asked firefighters to retrieve it.
Worden was flooded with relief when the firefighter handed over her dress.
"I broke down," she said. "I totally forgot about it and was so happy he got it."
Their apartment sustained significant water damage, Worden said, noting that they likely won't be able to save anything else.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials on an exterior balcony, Fitzpatrick said. The fire was declared under control at 3:52 a.m.
Personnel from the American Red Cross and Salvation Army were at the scene to assist residents of the 12 families who were displaced.
