Latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 12,619

Nebraska deaths: 153

Iowa cases: 17,706

Iowa deaths: 480

U.S. cases: 1,662,414

U.S. deaths: 98,261

It may be Wednesday, but let's talk takeout

The World-Herald's popular weekly take on takeout, "Takeout Tuesday," is publishing a day later because of the holiday and it's worth the wait. Reporter Betsie Freeman tempts us with barbecue, sweets and sophisticated dishes.

‘This is going to be uncomfortable,’ and so starts COVID-19 test

World-Herald Reporter Paul Hammel took a COVID-19 test to determine whether his symptoms might be because of the virus and to get a better understanding of the testing system that has raised questions. Here's what he found out.

Reservations, restrictions and a modest discount: zoo reopens

The Henry Doorly Zoo reopens next week with significant restrictions and a $4 discount in admission. Reporter Jessica Wade provides a thorough look at what will and won't be open when the zoo begins allowing people back.

