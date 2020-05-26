airboatrescue

Two adults, five children and a dog were rescued Memorial Day from this home near Kenesaw, Nebraska. Assisting were the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Kenesaw Fire, Holstein Fire, Hastings Fire and Rescue and Adams County Emergency Management. 

 Ron Pughes/Adams County Emergency Management

The latest coronavirus numbers

​Nebraska cases 12,355

Nebraska deaths 150

Iowa cases: 17,578

Iowa deaths: 459

U.S. cases: 1,637,456

U.S. deaths: 97,669

Nebraska state senator hospitalized with COVID-19

Nebraska State Sen. Mike Moser has been hospitalized with COVID-19, The World-Herald has learned. As the number of seriously ill Nebraskans rise, Nebraska Medical Center reports that hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Heavy rains prompt rescue of family, derail train

As much as 6 to 10 inches of rain fell in south-central Nebraska over the last week, leading to the rescue of a Kenesaw area family by airboat. Earlier, the rains washed out a trestle and lead to the derailment of a train.

Electric scooters coming back, COVID permitting

The City of Omaha has said it will allow a second pilot of electric scooters. Two companies, Spin and Bird, have submitted proposals to operate the scooters from June to November.

Love 'em or hate 'em, scooters are coming unless the coronavirus derails their return. 

