​​Nebraska cases: 15,752

Nebraska deaths: 188

Iowa cases: 22,004

Iowa deaths: 617

U.S. cases: 1,956,499

U.S. deaths: 110,932

Nebraska's citizens of color recount interactions with law enforcement

A minister said he was pulled over three times in the last year. A young man said he was treated as a criminal when he reported a crime. These and other stories were shared Monday in the first of two listening sessions before the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee. Read more.

Batten down the hatches: Big winds and rain coming

Pull down the patio umbrellas, park the car in the garage and wait until morning to set the trash out. Winds could gust in excess of 60 mph Tuesday night. And rain is coming. Read more.

Tens of thousands masks ordered for start of metro area schools

Millard has put in an order for 60,000 masks, Papillion La Vista is ordering masks for its staff, too. Metro area school districts are examining a host of issues as they contemplate the start of classes, from masks to social distancing to the start date for classes. Read more.

Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email