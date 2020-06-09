Nebraska cases: 15,752
Nebraska deaths: 188
Iowa cases: 22,004
Iowa deaths: 617
U.S. cases: 1,956,499
U.S. deaths: 110,932
Nebraska's citizens of color recount interactions with law enforcement
A minister said he was pulled over three times in the last year. A young man said he was treated as a criminal when he reported a crime. These and other stories were shared Monday in the first of two listening sessions before the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee. Read more.
Batten down the hatches: Big winds and rain coming
Pull down the patio umbrellas, park the car in the garage and wait until morning to set the trash out. Winds could gust in excess of 60 mph Tuesday night. And rain is coming. Read more.
Tens of thousands masks ordered for start of metro area schools
Millard has put in an order for 60,000 masks, Papillion La Vista is ordering masks for its staff, too. Metro area school districts are examining a host of issues as they contemplate the start of classes, from masks to social distancing to the start date for classes. Read more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.