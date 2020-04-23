LINCOLN — The wave of new jobless claims continued in Nebraska last week although the pace has slowed.

The five-week total of claims exceeded 96,000 workers in Nebraska, as the coronavirus and restrictions aimed at slowing its spread continue to wreak economic havoc. 

Nationwide, Americans filed 4.4 million jobless claims last week, pushing the five-week total of coronavirus-driven job losses to more than 26 million. The weekly report on jobless claims has become one of the best ways to measure in real time how severely the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the economy.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, just over 26,000 Iowans filed a first time unemployment claim last week. That is down from 46,000 the previous week and and 67,000 the week before that.

The numbers of new claims have overwhelmed the state unemployment system. Normally, the state aims to process all new claims within 21 days. On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state is now trying to get 75% of filings processed within 28 days.

To achieve that, the Nebraska Department of Labor has had to bring on more than 150 new workers, as well as reassigning workers from other areas of the department. The delays have led to complaints and concerns from people who are waiting for their first checks. 

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

