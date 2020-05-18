Her street is quiet. "Too quiet," she writes, "like the total silence after an exceptional snowfall." A retired professor of plant biology at the University of Bologna in Italy, Anna Speranza hasn't witnessed the ravages of covid-19 firsthand, but like everyone else, she reads the news, the daily Civil Protection reports, the anguished posts on social media. Once an active volunteer at the local prison, she now spends her days at home in eastern Bologna, watching the blackbirds and the blue tits come and go from her balcony above the street. Naturally optimistic, she's always scouting for the bright side, but in the midst of a pandemic, in one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, "the feeling of uncertainty and anxiety is always present," she writes.