As schools close and people are forced to stay home from work, those who organize community food donation are strategizing for what could be a large need as the novel coronavirus continues to take its toll.
Among the greatest concerns are the 100,000-plus metro area students who will be out of school because of a combination of spring breaks and coronavirus-related closings. The Omaha Public Schools, which just had spring break, announced Thursday that schools will be closed this week.
The district of 53,000 students said it will not provide meals during the closure because of a recommendation to limit large gatherings. District officials said the Food Bank for the Heartland will assist families in need.
“We are grateful for Food Bank for the Heartland’s partnership to help meet this community need,” a district spokesman said in a statement Saturday.
On Saturday, Kelly Ptacek, vice president of external affairs for Food Bank for the Heartland, said the organization is working with its 600 partners, including food pantries, schools, emergency shelters and other nonprofits, to understand their needs. “We’re assessing daily,” she said.
Food Bank for the Heartland is the largest food bank in Nebraska and Iowa, serving 93 counties in the two states.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday warned that schools could close for six to eight weeks if the coronavirus spreads into the community at large. On Saturday, Douglas County health officials announced the state’s first community spread case of coronavirus.
A prolonged closure could have a big impact students who rely on free or reduced-price lunches and other school meals, said Pastor Jon Gathje of Trinity Lutheran Church, which operates a monthly food pantry at the church near 30th Street and Redick Avenue.
So how can you help?
Leaders of community aid groups say they’re best served by cash, food donations and volunteers.
Cash donations allow the food bank to buy food in bulk and bring it in “by the semi load,” which is especially helpful when dealing with a higher level of distribution, Ptacek said.
Much of the food bank’s work involves volunteers repacking food to be distributed to community and mobile pantries. Ptacek said volunteer participation by corporate groups has decreased recently, probably because of advice to limit public gatherings.
But other volunteers have stepped up — a Saturday morning volunteer shift was full, she said.
The food bank’s volunteer center is closed Sunday and Monday. It has three volunteer shifts on Tuesdays, two per day Wednesday through Friday, and one on Saturday morning. Information about volunteering and donating food or money can be found on the Food Bank for the Heartland’s website.
The food bank and other local pantries often are in need of staples such as canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce, canned meats and boxed meals.
But Gathje, the Trinity Lutheran Church pastor, said supplies like soap and shampoo, diapers, feminine hygiene products and similar items are vital and often overlooked.
He also encouraged people to think about their own lives when donating. What foods and supplies do you use daily? What do you love to eat?
Some pantries have limitations on what they can accept, so check ahead before delivering items.
The Trinity Lutheran Church pantry is open once a month on the third Saturday. It typically serves about 50 families each month.
At this coming Saturday’s pantry, Gathje said, organizers are prepared to “run the pantry completely dry.”
“These situations are when the pantries are most needed,” he said.
