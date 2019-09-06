A 16-year-old boy remained in critical condition at an Omaha hospital Thursday after being thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Weeping Water, authorities said.

Kyle D. Baxter of Weeping Water was taken to Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday.

Baxter had been driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra north on 120th Street near Mckelvie Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle went out of control on the gravel road and rolled several times before landing in a bean field, investigators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office determined.

A female juvenile passenger who was using a seat belt was able to exit the Nissan and call for help at a nearby residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. It wasn’t immediately clear if Baxter was using a seat belt.

The incident is under investigation but alcohol is not considered a factor, the report said.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

