A 19-year-old man has died after a crash in south-central Nebraska involving his utility vehicle and a semitrailer truck.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Alexander Williams of Prosser, Nebraska, which is situated northwest of Hastings, died after the crash Tuesday around 2:40 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office said the semi-utility vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West 82nd Street and North Hayland Avenue southwest of Prosser.
Williams was taken by medical helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he died later, the Sheriff's Office said.
The semi's driver, Ethan Woerner, 20, of Burr Oak, Kansas, was not injured, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.
