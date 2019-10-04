An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 8 just north of the Nebraska-Kansas border.
In the crash, which occurred before 6:50 p.m. Thursday, a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Alice Bryan, 58, of Wymore, Nebraska, was northbound on Highway 77 approaching the intersection with Highway 8, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office said. A 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kay Farwell, 78, of Du Bois, Nebraska, was southbound on Highway 77 approaching the Highway 8 intersection but then turned east in front of the Mercury.
The Mercury struck the Impala in the intersection, causing the Mercury to flip on its side and the Impala to spin clockwise an estimated 70 feet east onto Highway 8, officials said.
The crash site was about 20 miles south of Beatrice.
Bryan was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A passenger in the Impala, Roy Farwell, 82, of Du Bois, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Wymore Fire & EMS, Blue Springs Fire, Beatrice Fire & Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
The people in both vehicles were using seat belts, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.