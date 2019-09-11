A 21-year-old Yankton, South Dakota, man died Wednesday afternoon after the Honda Civic he was driving struck a bridge rail while crossing the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.

Joshua Hauger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on the Highway 81 bridge when the car, which was northbound, left the roadway and struck the east rail. Hauger was alone in the car.

