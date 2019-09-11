A 21-year-old Yankton, South Dakota, man died Wednesday afternoon after the Honda Civic he was driving struck a bridge rail while crossing the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.
Joshua Hauger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on the Highway 81 bridge when the car, which was northbound, left the roadway and struck the east rail. Hauger was alone in the car.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.