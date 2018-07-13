HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorist died after his pickup truck collided with a train in south-central Nebraska.
The collision occurred a little before 10:15 a.m. Thursday, about 2 miles northwest of Hastings.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Mark Zimmerman, 62, was headed north when his pickup crashed with the westbound train at a two-track crossing.
Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.