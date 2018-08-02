GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police say an 85-year-old Dannebrog man has died from injuries suffered in a Grand Island car crash earlier this week.
Television station KSNB said that the crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at a busy Grand Island intersection.
Police say Robert Robertson was driving a car that collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Webb Road.
Officials said they believe Robertson had a medical condition that factored into the crash.
Robertson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.