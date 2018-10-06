A 2-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered Wednesday evening while playing on a bounce pad near Lincoln that was lifted into the air by wind gusts.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb Acuna was declared dead Thursday afternoon at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln after suffering severe head trauma.
The boy’s sister, 5-year-old Gabriella Acuna, also was on the pad and suffered a broken arm. The family was attending a private event at JK’s Pumpkin Patch, which is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 28.
Authorities say the siblings were on the jumping pad about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the pumpkin patch when strong winds tore it from its anchors.
Amanda Kadavy, who operates the pumpkin patch with her husband, Josh, said Thursday that the wind came up from nowhere.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said winds were gusting up to 58 miles per hour just south of the Lincoln Airport at 6 p.m.
Fire and rescue units from Raymond, Valparaiso and Lincoln responded to the incident.
Raymond Fire Safety Officer Nick Monnier says the bounce pad was lifted more than 30 feet in the air. Gabriella Acuna was thrown about 30 feet, but Caleb was wrapped up inside the pad and carried more than 100 feet as it tumbled.
The website for JK’s Pumpkin Patch indicates that the large pumpkin-shaped jump pad was a new attraction this year.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Acuna family. The page, at http://bit.ly/2BYePhi, says Caleb suffered severe head trauma and was surrounded by his family when he died.
So far, $12,694 has been raised. The goal amount is $15,000.
Friday, on the pumpkin patch’s Facebook page, the owners posted this message: “We have been advised by our attorney not to take any questions. Our thoughts, prayers & deepest condolences are with the family at this time. It’s been an extremely emotional situation for me and my family as well as the family of the little boy. ... Our love and continued prayers, JK’s Pumpkin Patch Family”
The Lancaster County attorney has ordered an autopsy in this case and the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
That is so sad for all involved. Poor little boy and family
such a terrible accident for all involved....
