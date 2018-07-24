A 4-year-old has died after being found unresponsive a few days earlier in the water at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area in western Nebraska.
The child, Messiah White of Colorado Springs, died Tuesday. He was found in the water near the Butte View camping area shortly after noon Saturday.
Mark Overman, Scotts Bluff County sheriff, said the boy’s death was ruled accidental.
